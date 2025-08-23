Doheny Asset Management CA Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.1% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average is $290.10. The company has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

