Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,894,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,926,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,850,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,663,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 1,903.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 1,905,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,810,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Energy by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 760,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

DEC opened at $16.5950 on Friday. Diversified Energy has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEC. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

