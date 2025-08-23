Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL Shares Bought by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 52.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 67.4% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

SOXL stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

