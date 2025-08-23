Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS is Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,399,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,235 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $205,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,568,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,839,000 after purchasing an additional 238,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $70.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.