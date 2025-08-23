Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Penney Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

