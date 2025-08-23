Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stake Reduced by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 2.6% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after acquiring an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $342,883,000 after acquiring an additional 219,173 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $143.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.80. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

