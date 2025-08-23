Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total transaction of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.