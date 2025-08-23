Critical Comparison: StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) & EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EVE and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 2 3 0 2.60 StandardAero 0 3 5 1 2.78

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $6.5833, indicating a potential upside of 63.16%. StandardAero has a consensus target price of $34.6667, indicating a potential upside of 27.64%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than StandardAero.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A -$138.17 million ($0.63) -6.40 StandardAero $5.62 billion 1.62 $10.97 million $0.41 66.24

This table compares EVE and StandardAero”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than EVE. EVE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StandardAero, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -202.62% -65.15% StandardAero 2.37% 8.87% 2.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of EVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of StandardAero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StandardAero beats EVE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

