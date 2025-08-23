Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lowered to “Moderate Sell” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2025

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYFree Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Credit Agricole Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05. Credit Agricole has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

About Credit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.