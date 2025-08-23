Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Lowered to “Moderate Sell” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Credit Agricole Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05. Credit Agricole has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Credit Agricole alerts:

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

About Credit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.