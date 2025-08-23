Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Up 146.7% – Time to Buy?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 146.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.01). 100,472,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,953% from the average session volume of 4,894,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbreak Discovery
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/18 – 08/22
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Royal Caribbean Earnings Beat Fuels Strong 2025 Outlook
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Alphabet’s Breakout Potential: From Laggard to AI Leader
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.