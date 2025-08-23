Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Up 146.7% – Time to Buy?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 146.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.01). 100,472,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,953% from the average session volume of 4,894,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Cloudbreak Discovery alerts:

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading London listed royalty company and natural resource project generator. Cloudbreak is focused on energy royalty acquisitions with the aim of bringing near-term cashflow and driving shareholder value. Its primary operating jurisdiction is the United States, but the Company will continue to deploy its project generation model in the international energy sector to acquire minority interests in projects of merit.

Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.

The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.