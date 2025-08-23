Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 152.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 786,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $349.63 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.82. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,881.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

