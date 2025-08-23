Cintas Corporation $CTAS Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,589 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.20% of Cintas worth $170,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $1,877,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 19,644.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,263,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after acquiring an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after acquiring an additional 472,069 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,228,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,163,000 after acquiring an additional 468,950 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $215.59 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.54.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

