Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,289,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,604 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 384,992 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,245,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 259,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 830,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Price Performance

FNDA stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

