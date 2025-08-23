Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Buys 979,126 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation $REG

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,126 shares during the period. Regency Centers comprises 2.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Regency Centers worth $185,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.35 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 27.00%.The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 131.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

