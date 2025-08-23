Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29), Briefing.com reports. Canadian Solar had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Solar updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $741.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 842,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 141.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

