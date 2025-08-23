Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,632,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691,883 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $184,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.30.

NYSE CP opened at $74.8380 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

