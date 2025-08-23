Caitlin John LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Caitlin John LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Caitlin John LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,307,000 after acquiring an additional 56,430 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0%
VB stock opened at $252.41 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.37.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
