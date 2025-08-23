Caitlin John LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Caitlin John LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.67.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $450.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $457.86 and a 200-day moving average of $465.07. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,842.16. This trade represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

