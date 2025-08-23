BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $34,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,412,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

AZO opened at $4,104.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,809.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,690.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,187.39. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%.The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.