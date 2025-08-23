Brightline Capital Management LLC Invests $24.31 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,000. Solaris Energy Infrastructure comprises approximately 21.1% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $29,298,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $21,599,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $11,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SEI opened at $28.6890 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEI. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

