Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC) vs. Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) Head to Head Survey

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) and Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and Mint Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brand House Collective and Mint Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brand House Collective and Mint Incorporation”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million 0.08 -$23.13 million ($1.73) -0.91 Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mint Incorporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brand House Collective.

Summary

Brand House Collective beats Mint Incorporation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand House Collective

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

