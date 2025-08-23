Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $437,000 Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Veralto by 198.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Veralto by 95.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:VLTO opened at $109.0850 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

