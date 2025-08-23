Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3313 per share on Friday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 595.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This is a 245.4% increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.39.

OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

