BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Has $47.93 Million Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences comprises 3.0% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $47,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,111.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $1,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,653,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,380,016.20. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,190,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,163,546. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

