B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes $8.13 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,000. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 1.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.