Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 479.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.
Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance
Shares of BNDSY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.
About Banco de Sabadell
