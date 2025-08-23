Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Monday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 479.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of BNDSY opened at $8.02 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

