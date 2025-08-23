Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,299 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 65,717 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $121,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 58,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 280,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 2,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,390 shares of company stock worth $1,874,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

