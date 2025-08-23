Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Invests $99.70 Million in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,056,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $33.3940 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

VICI Properties Company Profile



VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

