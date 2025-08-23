Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $55.27 Million Position in BlackRock $BLK

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $55,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.1%

BLK stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,086.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $992.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

