Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684,390 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group comprises 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $264,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $133.9780 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $134.94.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.