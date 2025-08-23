Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 109,923 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,923 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $145,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $6,843,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,292,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,601 shares of company stock worth $22,508,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

