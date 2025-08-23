AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.6250 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.43.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. The trade was a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,859.74. This represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

