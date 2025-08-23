Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $133.1660 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

