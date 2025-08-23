APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $15.81 Million Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,810,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of EGP opened at $169.4530 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $192.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.27 and a 200-day moving average of $169.25.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.95%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

