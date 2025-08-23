APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.75 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

APG Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.12.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.