Analyzing Mayville Engineering (MEC) & Its Peers

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is one of 25 public companies in the "ENGINRG/R&D SVS" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mayville Engineering to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mayville Engineering and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mayville Engineering 0 0 3 1 3.25 Mayville Engineering Competitors 47 525 1040 25 2.64

Mayville Engineering currently has a consensus target price of $20.6667, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. As a group, “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Mayville Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mayville Engineering is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mayville Engineering $524.61 million $25.97 million 17.04 Mayville Engineering Competitors $8.28 billion $330.08 million 32.25

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mayville Engineering’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mayville Engineering. Mayville Engineering is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mayville Engineering and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mayville Engineering 3.41% 8.21% 4.52% Mayville Engineering Competitors 6.89% 32.24% 7.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mayville Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “ENGINRG/R&D SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Mayville Engineering has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mayville Engineering competitors beat Mayville Engineering on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicles, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

