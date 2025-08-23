Analyzing Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Free Report) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Permian Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources 22.41% 10.91% 6.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and Permian Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Permian Resources $5.00 billion 2.20 $984.70 million $1.54 8.93

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lonestar Resources US and Permian Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 0.00 Permian Resources 1 0 12 2 3.00

Permian Resources has a consensus target price of $18.5333, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Permian Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

