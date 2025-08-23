Analyzing American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American Battery Technology and Exro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60

Risk and Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of -2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -3,230.84% -74.43% -60.49% Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -414.44% -53.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of American Battery Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Battery Technology and Exro Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $1.86 million 130.57 -$52.50 million ($0.92) -2.87 Exro Technologies $16.84 million 1.54 -$210.86 million ($0.47) -0.10

American Battery Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exro Technologies. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exro Technologies beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

