Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 312,299 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,918,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.84% of Tenable worth $207,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 647.5% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after purchasing an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 417,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,641,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,991.15. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $32,087.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,927.88. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $243,791. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

