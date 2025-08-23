Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 242,704 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,704 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.48% of Kimberly-Clark worth $224,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

