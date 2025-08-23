Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $272.29 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326,113 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $272,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 51,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $77.5610 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

