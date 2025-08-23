Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $238.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,165 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $238,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $68.3940 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.0450 and a one year high of $66.8250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

