Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 271,917 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,570,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,917 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $264,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 22.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,579,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,077 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,543.8% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $132.3530 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

