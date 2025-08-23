AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $50.7350 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $50.79.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

