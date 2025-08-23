AlphaQuest LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $182.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dover Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 29.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

