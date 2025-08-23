AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. $WT

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 1,778.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $333,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,048,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,344.54. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WT stock opened at $13.2350 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

WT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.90 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

