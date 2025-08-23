AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stake in Getty Realty Corporation $GTY

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Getty Realty worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 110.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY stock opened at $28.8340 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.48%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

