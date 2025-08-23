AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 13,069 Shares of News Corporation $NWSA

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in News by 12,084.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.62.

News Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.15. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

