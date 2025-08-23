AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,651,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $155.6950 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a one year low of $123.40 and a one year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback 12,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

