AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 165.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.7%

ATO opened at $168.0320 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

